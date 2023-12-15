Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Stock Holdings Lessened by Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chubb during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its position in Chubb by 275.7% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Chubb during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 86.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total value of $3,896,115.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 136,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,803,643.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Chubb news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 11,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.67, for a total value of $2,465,110.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 93,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,938,616.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total transaction of $3,896,115.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 136,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,803,643.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,665 shares of company stock valued at $10,587,036 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of Chubb stock traded down $2.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $218.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,016,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,813,491. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.23. The stock has a market cap of $89.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $183.40 and a 1-year high of $231.37.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $14.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.16 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 14.26%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 19.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $269.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Chubb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Chubb from $217.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.46.

Chubb Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

