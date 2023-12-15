CIBC Lowers Empire (TSE:EMP.A) Price Target to C$42.00

Empire (TSE:EMP.A – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at CIBC from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 21.95% from the stock’s previous close.

EMP.A has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Empire from C$50.00 to C$49.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Empire from C$42.50 to C$43.00 in a report on Friday, September 15th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Empire from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Empire from C$44.00 to C$42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Empire from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Empire has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$41.50.

Shares of TSE:EMP.A traded down C$0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching C$34.44. The stock had a trading volume of 522,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,453. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64, a PEG ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.40. Empire has a one year low of C$33.22 and a one year high of C$40.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$38.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$36.62.

In related news, Senior Officer Pierre St-Laurent sold 1,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.55, for a total value of C$53,468.85. Insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

