CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.15 Per Share

CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Get Free Report) announced a — dividend on Friday, December 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a yield of 12.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st. This is an increase from CION Investment’s previous — dividend of $0.05.

CION Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 82.9% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline.

CION traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.28. 1,850,773 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,950. CION Investment has a one year low of $8.99 and a one year high of $11.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $612.49 million, a PE ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.30.

CION Investment ( NYSE:CION Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $67.54 million during the quarter. CION Investment had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 12.56%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CION. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CION Investment by 123.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 737,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,414,000 after purchasing an additional 407,899 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in CION Investment by 2.3% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 556,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,804,000 after acquiring an additional 12,330 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in CION Investment during the second quarter valued at about $4,190,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CION Investment by 26.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 455,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,875,000 after purchasing an additional 94,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of CION Investment by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 418,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,078,000 after purchasing an additional 16,547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded CION Investment from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st.

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.

