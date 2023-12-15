CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.15 Per Share

CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Get Free Report) announced a — dividend on Friday, December 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a yield of 12.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st. This is an increase from CION Investment’s previous — dividend of $0.05.
CION Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 82.9% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline.
CION Investment Trading Up 0.3 %
CION traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.28. 1,850,773 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,950. CION Investment has a one year low of $8.99 and a one year high of $11.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $612.49 million, a PE ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.30.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CION Investment
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CION. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CION Investment by 123.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 737,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,414,000 after purchasing an additional 407,899 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in CION Investment by 2.3% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 556,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,804,000 after acquiring an additional 12,330 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in CION Investment during the second quarter valued at about $4,190,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CION Investment by 26.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 455,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,875,000 after purchasing an additional 94,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of CION Investment by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 418,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,078,000 after purchasing an additional 16,547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.08% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, TheStreet downgraded CION Investment from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st.
About CION Investment
CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.
