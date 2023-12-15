CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Sold by Procyon Advisors LLC

Procyon Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,061 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $3,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in CME Group by 99,192.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 549,411,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,800,378,000 after buying an additional 548,857,745 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of CME Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,434,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,062,796,000 after acquiring an additional 409,290 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,950,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,955,461,000 after acquiring an additional 555,878 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in CME Group by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,174,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,699,995,000 after purchasing an additional 951,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CME Group by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,259,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,342,679,000 after purchasing an additional 173,800 shares during the period. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 1,043 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total transaction of $225,673.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,374,382.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Derek Sammann sold 10,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.50, for a total transaction of $2,355,160.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,571. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 1,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total value of $225,673.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,374,382.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,489 shares of company stock worth $4,697,527 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on CME. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $247.00 to $244.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CME Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on CME Group from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America upped their price target on CME Group from $204.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.00.

CME Group Price Performance

CME Group stock traded down $3.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $206.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,622,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,590,044. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.54 and a fifty-two week high of $223.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $214.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.41.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.04. CME Group had a net margin of 57.03% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $5.25 per share. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $4.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. CME Group’s payout ratio is 52.51%.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

