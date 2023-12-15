Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The medical device company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.33, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $79.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.63 million. Cognyte Software had a negative return on equity of 12.40% and a negative net margin of 13.22%. Cognyte Software’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.41) earnings per share. Cognyte Software updated its FY24 guidance to ($0.24) EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to -0.240–0.240 EPS.

Cognyte Software Trading Up 8.4 %

Shares of Cognyte Software stock opened at $6.31 on Friday. Cognyte Software has a twelve month low of $2.31 and a twelve month high of $6.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Cognyte Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cognyte Software during the third quarter worth about $8,922,000. Private Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognyte Software during the second quarter worth about $6,503,000. Edenbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cognyte Software by 144.0% during the first quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,967,866 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $22,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,200 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cognyte Software by 203.6% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,578,537 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $7,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cognyte Software by 6,521.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 864,889 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $9,781,000 after purchasing an additional 851,827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.27% of the company’s stock.

Cognyte Software Company Profile

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company also offers network intelligence analytics, open source and threat intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.

