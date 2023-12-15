Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The medical device company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.33, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cognyte Software had a negative return on equity of 12.40% and a negative net margin of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $79.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.41) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Cognyte Software updated its FY24 guidance to ($0.24) EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to -0.240–0.240 EPS.

Cognyte Software Stock Up 8.4 %

Shares of CGNT stock opened at $6.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.01. Cognyte Software has a 1-year low of $2.31 and a 1-year high of $6.47.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGNT. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in Cognyte Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,922,000. Private Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cognyte Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,503,000. Edenbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Cognyte Software by 144.0% in the 1st quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,967,866 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $22,256,000 after buying an additional 1,161,200 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Cognyte Software by 203.6% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,578,537 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $7,577,000 after buying an additional 1,058,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Cognyte Software by 6,521.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 864,889 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $9,781,000 after buying an additional 851,827 shares in the last quarter. 63.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Cognyte Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Cognyte Software Company Profile

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company also offers network intelligence analytics, open source and threat intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.

