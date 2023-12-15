Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:RQI traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.89. 456,948 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 393,903. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.17 and a fifty-two week high of $14.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RQI. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 30,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $119,000.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

