Conroy Gold and Natural Resources (LON:CGNR) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plc (LON:CGNR – Get Free Report) shares traded down 3.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 14.30 ($0.18) and last traded at GBX 14.75 ($0.19). 42,635 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 84,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 15.25 ($0.19).

Conroy Gold and Natural Resources Stock Up 1.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of £7.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,475.00 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 13.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 13.47.

Conroy Gold and Natural Resources Company Profile

Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Ireland and Finland. The company primarily explores for gold, lead, antimony, and zinc deposits. It primarily focuses on the Longford-Down Massif region for its exploration activities. The company was formerly known as Conroy Diamonds and Gold Plc and changed its name to Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plc in January 2011.

