Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Acquires 1,277 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 38.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,594 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 93.5% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 68.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,300 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.62, for a total value of $233,506.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $756,918.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CBOE shares. Bank of America increased their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $168.00 to $173.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $184.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $177.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Argus cut shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.55.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets Trading Down 3.5 %

CBOE traded down $6.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $172.28. 1,969,889 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 636,231. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.01 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $171.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.82 and a 1-year high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $480.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.89 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 26th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.