Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,484 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,484 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $5,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter worth $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1,333.3% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 334.8% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TSM traded up $0.34 on Friday, hitting $103.79. 4,212,367 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,776,596. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $538.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $72.84 and a 1-year high of $110.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.71.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.13. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 41.42% and a return on equity of 28.28%. The business had revenue of $17.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.5415 per share. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 26.44%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.67.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

