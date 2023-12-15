Cora Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 22,219 Shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF)

Cora Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Free Report) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 404,153 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,219 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF makes up approximately 11.7% of Cora Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Cora Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF were worth $17,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SigFig Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,054,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,528,000 after acquiring an additional 26,489 shares during the last quarter. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 28.4% during the second quarter. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,600,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,298,000 after acquiring an additional 353,427 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 1,474,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,511,000 after acquiring an additional 305,252 shares during the last quarter. Plancorp LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 1,313,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,511,000 after acquiring an additional 86,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,066,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,588,000 after acquiring an additional 123,057 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of LRGF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.00. The company had a trading volume of 13,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,613. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.45. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.28 and a fifty-two week high of $48.19.

The iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (LRGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

