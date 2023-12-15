Cora Capital Advisors LLC Raises Position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Cora Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) by 17.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,972 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,674 shares during the quarter. Cora Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 49,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 11,760 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 182,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,923,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 182.8% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 25,855 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 86,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after buying an additional 14,549 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 201,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,338,000 after buying an additional 10,414 shares during the period.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ICLN traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,664,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,090,113. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.96. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $12.72 and a 12-month high of $21.60.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Profile

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

