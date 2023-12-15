Core Alternative ETF (NYSEARCA:CCOR) Shares Up 0.7%

Core Alternative ETF (NYSEARCA:CCOR – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $27.67 and last traded at $27.56. 80,732 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 107,537 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.37.

Core Alternative ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.81. The firm has a market cap of $395.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 0.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CCOR. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Core Alternative ETF in the third quarter worth about $614,000. One Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Core Alternative ETF by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 144,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,548,000 after purchasing an additional 73,360 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Core Alternative ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,140,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its stake in shares of Core Alternative ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 220,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,077,000 after purchasing an additional 15,439 shares in the last quarter.

Core Alternative ETF Company Profile

The Core Alternative ETF (CCOR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that seeks capital appreciation and preservation with low correlation to the broad US equity market. The fund primarily holds dividend-paying large-cap stocks with an option collar overlay.

