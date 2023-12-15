Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) Upgraded to “Outperform” by National Bankshares

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a C$1.30 price objective on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 94.03% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$1.75 to C$1.15 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$2.50 to C$1.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Cormark set a C$0.85 price target on shares of Corus Entertainment in a research note on Monday, October 30th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$1.90 to C$1.10 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$1.76.

CJR.B traded down C$0.02 on Friday, reaching C$0.67. The stock had a trading volume of 489,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 979,356. The company has a market cap of C$131.37 million, a P/E ratio of -0.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 265.46. Corus Entertainment has a 12-month low of C$0.50 and a 12-month high of C$2.36.

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

