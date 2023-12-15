Country Trust Bank Acquires 5,792 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Country Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,301,011 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,792 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 5.5% of Country Trust Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $188,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 124,379.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 598,876,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,134,857,000 after acquiring an additional 598,395,639 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 35.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,282,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,951,166,000 after purchasing an additional 30,551,322 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $234,861,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 97.9% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,023,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,895,000 after purchasing an additional 4,958,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 582.2% during the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,807,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,955,891 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VEA stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.44. 2,478,708 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,311,072. The stock has a market cap of $116.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.48 and a fifty-two week high of $47.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.26.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

