Country Trust Bank Has $17.29 Million Stock Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Country Trust Bank lessened its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 467,290 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 19,925 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank owned about 0.07% of Delta Air Lines worth $17,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DAL. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 7,616 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter worth about $243,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 29,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.75 per share, with a total value of $307,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,470 shares in the company, valued at $844,702.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director David S. Taylor bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.75 per share, with a total value of $307,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 27,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,702.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 9,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total transaction of $326,772.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,424,041.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

NYSE:DAL traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.39. The stock had a trading volume of 3,370,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,122,922. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $30.60 and a one year high of $49.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.39.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The transportation company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $15.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.55 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 54.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is presently 7.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DAL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $44.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.40.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

