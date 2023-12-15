Country Trust Bank Has $362,000 Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Country Trust Bank raised its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 92.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,348 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 648 shares during the quarter. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in Amgen were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 296.1% in the third quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 4,626 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after buying an additional 3,458 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 99.8% in the third quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 223,405 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $60,042,000 after buying an additional 111,603 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 2.1% in the third quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 19,732 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,303,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the third quarter valued at about $2,910,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 3.7% in the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 8,732 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMGN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Amgen from $272.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Argus increased their price target on Amgen from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Amgen from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total transaction of $572,270.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,968,928.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total value of $2,728,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,078 shares in the company, valued at $7,659,959.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total value of $572,270.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,968,928.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Price Performance

AMGN stock traded down $1.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $274.64. 2,087,580 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,452,621. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $211.71 and a 52 week high of $288.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $271.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.56.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.31. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.37% and a net margin of 28.20%. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 18.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 60.55%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

