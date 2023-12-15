Country Trust Bank Lowers Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Country Trust Bank cut its holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 329,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,198 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank owned about 0.10% of Datadog worth $30,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,492,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,406,871,000 after acquiring an additional 322,533 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 61,592.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 11,810,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,909,000 after acquiring an additional 11,791,270 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 70.5% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,391,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,329,000 after acquiring an additional 4,296,835 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,985,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,957,000 after acquiring an additional 929,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 30.4% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,204,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446,993 shares in the last quarter. 68.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on DDOG. Mizuho lowered Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Datadog from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Bank of America lowered Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Datadog from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Datadog from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.45.

Datadog Price Performance

NASDAQ DDOG traded up $2.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $122.92. 1,502,041 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,756,537. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.66. Datadog, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.34 and a 1 year high of $123.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The company has a market cap of $40.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,005.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 26.20 and a beta of 1.18.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 1.39% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The business had revenue of $547.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.30 million. On average, analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Datadog

In other Datadog news, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 6,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total transaction of $761,755.94. Following the sale, the executive now owns 169,699 shares in the company, valued at $19,817,449.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, President Amit Agarwal sold 11,037 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total value of $1,288,900.86. Following the transaction, the president now owns 247,071 shares in the company, valued at $28,852,951.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 6,523 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total value of $761,755.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 169,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,817,449.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 539,137 shares of company stock worth $57,439,735 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

