Country Trust Bank Reduces Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Country Trust Bank decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,429,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,496 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 1.6% of Country Trust Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Country Trust Bank owned about 0.08% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $56,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 127.4% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at $32,000.

NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.34. 3,320,157 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,934,534. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $37.46 and a 52 week high of $43.22.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

