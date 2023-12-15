Country Trust Bank Sells 753 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Country Trust Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,277 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 753 shares during the quarter. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $73,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the third quarter valued at $124,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,325.4% in the 3rd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 128,627 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,861,000 after acquiring an additional 119,603 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 281,234 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $6,255,000 after acquiring an additional 27,134 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 89,250 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 6,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 38,586 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WBA traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.53. 6,153,337 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,506,212. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $22.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.50. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.68 and a 12-month high of $39.93.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $35.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.81 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.21% and a positive return on equity of 12.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -53.78%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WBA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.36.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

