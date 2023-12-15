Country Trust Bank Sells 938 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Country Trust Bank cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 249,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 938 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank owned 0.32% of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF worth $16,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 1,065.5% in the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $29,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BLV traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.87. The company had a trading volume of 156,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,574. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.36. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $62.95 and a 1 year high of $79.21.

About Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

