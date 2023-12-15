Cox Capital Mgt LLC Has $2.34 Million Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 9.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. Chubb comprises 1.6% of Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chubb by 102,751.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,289,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,828,733,000 after purchasing an additional 8,281,754 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,821,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,596,629,000 after acquiring an additional 4,210,564 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter worth $619,661,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,107,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,739,488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 165.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,938,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829,966 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Performance

NYSE CB traded down $2.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $218.38. 1,016,560 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,813,491. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.61. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $183.40 and a 12-month high of $231.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $219.15 and a 200-day moving average of $206.23.

Chubb Announces Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.74. Chubb had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $14.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.16 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 19.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 20.32%.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total value of $3,896,115.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,239 shares in the company, valued at $29,803,643.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Chubb news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total transaction of $329,694.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,940 shares in the company, valued at $10,918,382.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total transaction of $3,896,115.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 136,239 shares in the company, valued at $29,803,643.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,665 shares of company stock valued at $10,587,036. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CB. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $224.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $269.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.46.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

