Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Stake Reduced by Anderson Hoagland & Co.

Anderson Hoagland & Co. reduced its stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 17.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,796 shares during the quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $2,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Argent Trust Co boosted its position in Crown Castle by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 12,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Caden Capital Partners LP boosted its position in Crown Castle by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. Caden Capital Partners LP now owns 342,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,995,000 after acquiring an additional 147,329 shares during the period. Slagle Financial LLC acquired a new position in Crown Castle during the 2nd quarter worth $2,123,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 29.0% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 61,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,226,000 after buying an additional 13,803 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 2.5% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 63,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,214,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCI stock traded down $1.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $113.08. The stock had a trading volume of 2,177,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,867,485. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. Crown Castle Inc. has a one year low of $84.72 and a one year high of $153.98. The firm has a market cap of $49.04 billion, a PE ratio of 32.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.75.

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($1.08). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 21.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 174.86%.

CCI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Crown Castle from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. HSBC started coverage on Crown Castle in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Crown Castle in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Crown Castle from $151.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Crown Castle from $140.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.53.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

