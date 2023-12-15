CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Shares Sold by Weatherly Asset Management L. P.

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lessened its position in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,635 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,630 shares during the period. CyberArk Software comprises 1.2% of Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. owned 0.15% of CyberArk Software worth $9,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 11.2% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $376,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,353,000. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software during the second quarter worth about $528,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 7.7% in the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CyberArk Software stock traded up $5.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $206.96. 189,658 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 439,733. The company has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.28 and a beta of 1.04. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 52 week low of $113.19 and a 52 week high of $207.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22.

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $191.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.50 million. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 12.68% and a negative net margin of 13.99%. Equities analysts expect that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CYBR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on CyberArk Software from $207.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of CyberArk Software from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $166.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Susquehanna began coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Friday. They set a “positive” rating and a $255.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.96.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

