CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) Given New $28.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by HC Wainwright from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 28.09% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CBAY. BTIG Research boosted their price target on CymaBay Therapeutics from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com cut CymaBay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. UBS Group boosted their price target on CymaBay Therapeutics from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on CymaBay Therapeutics from $19.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CymaBay Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.64.

CymaBay Therapeutics Price Performance

CBAY stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.86. 1,529,969 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,917,704. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.80 and a beta of 0.34. CymaBay Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.26 and a fifty-two week high of $22.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 22.76 and a current ratio of 22.76.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.02). During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that CymaBay Therapeutics will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CymaBay Therapeutics

In other CymaBay Therapeutics news, CEO Sujal Shah sold 64,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total transaction of $921,026.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 171,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,432,474.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sujal Shah sold 64,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $921,026.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 171,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,432,474.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Janet Dorling sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $120,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 216,478 shares of company stock valued at $3,610,063. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CBAY. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 26.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 97,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 20,337 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 8.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 276,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 21,961 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $163,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,466,209 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,998,000 after acquiring an additional 142,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 18.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 940,806 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,926,000 after acquiring an additional 145,965 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

CymaBay Therapeutics Company Profile

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta for the treatments of autoimmune liver disease, primary biliary cholangitis (PBC).

See Also

