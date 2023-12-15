Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Shares Gap Down to $163.09

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $163.09, but opened at $155.40. Darden Restaurants shares last traded at $158.27, with a volume of 490,256 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DRI shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. TD Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.27.

Darden Restaurants Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $19.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $149.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.99.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 15th. The restaurant operator reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.10. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 47.87% and a net margin of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.26%.

Insider Activity at Darden Restaurants

In other Darden Restaurants news, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,219 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.03, for a total value of $175,572.57. Following the sale, the director now owns 10 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,440.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Darden Restaurants news, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,219 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.03, for a total value of $175,572.57. Following the sale, the director now owns 10 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,440.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan M. Connelly sold 1,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $151,330.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,167,221.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,255 shares of company stock worth $741,016. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Darden Restaurants

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,977,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $482,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,639,513 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $234,811,000 after buying an additional 9,232 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 197,738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,320,000 after purchasing an additional 34,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

Featured Articles

