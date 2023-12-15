DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 85,700 shares, a growth of 87.9% from the November 15th total of 45,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 127,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

DENSO Trading Down 1.7 %

OTCMKTS:DNZOY traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $14.47. 90,234 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,423. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 0.99. DENSO has a 52 week low of $12.02 and a 52 week high of $17.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.46.

Get DENSO alerts:

DENSO Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

DENSO Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive parts in Japan, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers air-conditioning systems, including thermal management heat pump system, heat pump air-conditioning systems, refrigerant products, personal heating and cooling devices, air quality system, heat exchangers, bus air-conditioning systems, automotive freezers, and cooling products, as well as heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning units.

Receive News & Ratings for DENSO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENSO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.