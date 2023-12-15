Desjardins Boosts Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Price Target to C$34.50

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) had its price objective increased by Desjardins from C$34.00 to C$34.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ target price indicates a potential upside of 57.39% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$36.00 to C$34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. CIBC lifted their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$32.77.

Cenovus Energy Stock Down 2.2 %

Cenovus Energy stock traded down C$0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$21.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,858,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,267,265. Cenovus Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$20.31 and a fifty-two week high of C$29.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.59. The company has a market cap of C$41.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 2.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$25.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$24.97.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.85 by C$0.12. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 7.81%. The company had revenue of C$14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$13.34 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Cenovus Energy will post 4.0580524 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, and U.S. Manufacturing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen and heavy oil in northern Alberta and Saskatchewan.

