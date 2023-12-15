dForce USD (USX) Price Reaches $0.96

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 15th. Over the last week, dForce USD has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar. One dForce USD token can now be purchased for about $0.96 or 0.00002297 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. dForce USD has a market capitalization of $30.34 million and approximately $1,224.12 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

dForce USD Profile

dForce USD (USX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,471,288 tokens. The official website for dForce USD is dforce.network. dForce USD’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

dForce USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.96340893 USD and is down -8.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 29 active market(s) with $3,695.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy dForce USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

