Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) Shares Acquired by Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC

Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 18.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 249,632 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,759 shares during the period. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF makes up about 4.4% of Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC owned 0.20% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $7,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DFAU. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $87,000.

Get Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.07. 83,444 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 456,199. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.78. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 52-week low of $26.48 and a 52-week high of $33.14. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98.

About Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.