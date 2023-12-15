Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST) Shares Down 6.4%

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 6.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $97.40 and last traded at $97.79. 2,293,146 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 69% from the average session volume of 1,358,475 shares. The stock had previously closed at $104.46.

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares Stock Down 5.5 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.69. The company has a market capitalization of $796.51 million, a P/E ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 2.99.

Get Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares in the third quarter valued at about $430,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares by 1,650.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 6,369 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter.

About Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares

The Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3X Shares (DPST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to an equally-weighted index of US regional banking stocks. DPST was launched on Aug 19, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.