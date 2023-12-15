DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Stock Price Up 13.7%

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 13.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $64.22 and last traded at $63.79. Approximately 11,886,043 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 204% from the average daily volume of 3,913,909 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DOCU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on DocuSign from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on DocuSign from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, September 8th. HSBC raised DocuSign from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on DocuSign from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

Get DocuSign alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on DocuSign

DocuSign Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.73. The firm has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 251.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 0.90.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $700.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.27 million. DocuSign had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 1.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider James P. Shaughnessy sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total transaction of $97,272.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,816,662.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other DocuSign news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 289,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.94, for a total value of $12,148,633.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,051,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,096,512.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James P. Shaughnessy sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total value of $97,272.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,816,662.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 594,740 shares of company stock worth $25,029,987 over the last 90 days. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of DocuSign

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOCU. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in DocuSign in the second quarter worth $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in DocuSign by 440.0% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in DocuSign by 873.0% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 171.0% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DocuSign Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.