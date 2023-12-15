Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG) Announces $0.21 Quarterly Dividend

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPGGet Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.32. The company had a trading volume of 197,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,874. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.59. Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund has a 1-year low of $7.90 and a 1-year high of $14.29.

Institutional Trading of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $194,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $229,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $330,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 542,960 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,283,000 after acquiring an additional 40,697 shares during the period.

About Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the companies operating in utility sector.

