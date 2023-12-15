Empire (TSE:EMP.A) Price Target Lowered to C$39.00 at Scotiabank

Empire (TSE:EMP.A – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$43.00 to C$39.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.24% from the stock’s current price.

EMP.A has been the topic of several other reports. Desjardins cut their price target on Empire from C$42.00 to C$40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Empire from C$44.00 to C$42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Empire from C$50.00 to C$49.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets set a C$39.00 target price on shares of Empire and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of Empire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$43.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Empire currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$41.50.

Get Empire alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Empire

Empire Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Empire

EMP.A traded down C$0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$34.44. 522,716 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,453. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$38.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$36.62. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.59. Empire has a 1-year low of C$33.22 and a 1-year high of C$40.69.

In other Empire news, Senior Officer Pierre St-Laurent sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.00, for a total value of C$190,000.00. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Empire Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Empire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.