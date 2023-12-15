Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.97

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.97 and traded as low as $8.80. Enanta Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $9.70, with a volume of 256,471 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.88.

Get Enanta Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ENTA

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.25 and a 200-day moving average of $14.93.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.11) by $0.78. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 52.23% and a negative net margin of 168.95%. The company had revenue of $18.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.27) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Enanta Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Jay R. Luly sold 7,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.63, for a total transaction of $69,624.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 806,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,769,416.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,301 shares of company stock worth $118,459. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENTA. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,365 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 342.8% in the 3rd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 119,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after buying an additional 92,410 shares during the period. Krensavage Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC now owns 735,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,211,000 after acquiring an additional 47,490 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $535,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

About Enanta Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its product pipeline comprises EDP-514, which is in phase 1b clinical development for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis B virus or HBV; EDP-938 and EDP-323, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of respiratory syncytial virus; EDP-235, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of human coronaviruses; and Glecaprevir, which is in the market for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis C virus or HCV.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.