Entourage Health (CVE:ENTG) Shares Down 33.3%

Entourage Health Corp. (CVE:ENTG – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 33.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01. 204,013 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 171% from the average session volume of 75,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The stock has a market cap of C$3.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,914.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.02 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.02.

Entourage Health Corp. engages in the production and distribution of cannabis products for medical and adult-use markets in Canada. It offers cannabis plants, dried flower, pre-rolls, soft chews, chewing gum, cannabis oils, capsules, topicals and vapes, extracts, and edibles. The company sells its products under the Color Cannabis, Saturday Cannabis, Starseed Medicinal, Syndicate Cannabis, Mary's Medicinals, and Irwin Naturals brand names.

