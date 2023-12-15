Farmers Trust Co. Sells 221 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Farmers Trust Co. lowered its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,542 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 221 shares during the quarter. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $4,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 357.5% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 5,673 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after buying an additional 4,433 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 5,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 714 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter valued at about $144,098,000. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 7.8% in the second quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 926 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NOW traded up $10.81 on Friday, reaching $691.20. The stock had a trading volume of 741,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,396,589. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $141.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $623.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $584.67. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $353.62 and a 1-year high of $720.68.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.32. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 1,000 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.75, for a total value of $554,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,484 shares in the company, valued at $8,589,749. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other ServiceNow news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.75, for a total transaction of $554,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,589,749. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 56 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $616.08, for a total value of $34,500.48. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,602,938. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,383 shares of company stock worth $7,265,612 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NOW shares. Argus lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $675.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $575.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $630.00 to $648.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $665.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $621.39.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

