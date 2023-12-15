FCF Advisors LLC Has $2.98 Million Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

FCF Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,716 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. Accenture makes up 1.6% of FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $333.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler Companies dropped their price target on shares of Accenture from $314.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $314.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $360.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $358.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, September 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.84.

ACN stock traded up $2.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $345.63. 703,175 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,202,906. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $242.80 and a twelve month high of $346.20. The company has a market capitalization of $217.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $318.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $315.18.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $15.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 12.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 47.91%.

Accenture declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 28th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.41, for a total transaction of $2,622,690.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,441,220.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.48, for a total value of $1,567,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,048,697.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.41, for a total value of $2,622,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,830 shares in the company, valued at $10,441,220.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,334 shares of company stock valued at $10,939,027. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

