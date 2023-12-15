Fei USD (FEI) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $71,607.12

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 15th. In the last seven days, Fei USD has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Fei USD token can currently be bought for $0.98 or 0.00002330 BTC on major exchanges. Fei USD has a total market cap of $34.20 million and approximately $71,607.12 worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Fei USD

Fei USD (FEI) is a token. It was first traded on April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 13,386,956 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,903,925 tokens. Fei USD’s official message board is medium.com/fei-protocol. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Fei USD is fei.money.

Buying and Selling Fei USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 13,386,955.54957771 with 34,903,925.28590169 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.97153085 USD and is down -0.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 71 active market(s) with $132,779.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

