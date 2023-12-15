FireAngel Safety Technology Group (LON:FA) Trading Down 2.3%

FireAngel Safety Technology Group plc (LON:FA – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 2.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 6.35 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6.35 ($0.08). Approximately 211,295 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.50 ($0.08).

FireAngel Safety Technology Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.07, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 5.26 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 4.35. The stock has a market cap of £19.20 million, a P/E ratio of -158.75 and a beta of -0.08.

About FireAngel Safety Technology Group

FireAngel Safety Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells home safety products and accessories in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company offers smoke, heat, and carbon monoxide alarms and accessories under the Fire Angel, Fire Angel Connected, Fire Angel Specification, FireAngel Pro Connected, AngelEye, and Pace Sensors brand names, as well as CO alarm sensors.

