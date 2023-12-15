First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR) to Issue Dividend of $0.26

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAARGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 14th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.2566 per share on Friday, December 29th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th.

NASDAQ FAAR traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $27.44. 19,744 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,193. First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $25.85 and a 12 month high of $31.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.46.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FAAR. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF in the first quarter worth $34,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF in the third quarter worth $43,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF in the first quarter worth $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF in the third quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF in the first quarter worth $240,000.

The First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (FAAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the db Liquid Commodity index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that, through a subsidiary, provides broad long\u002Fshort exposure to commodity futures contracts. FAAR was launched on May 18, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

