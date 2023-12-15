First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FGD) Trading Up 2%

First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FGD – Get Free Report) was up 2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $21.92 and last traded at $21.90. Approximately 243,045 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 49% from the average daily volume of 163,603 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.48.

First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund Stock Down 0.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $705.80 million, a P/E ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.85 and its 200-day moving average is $21.30.

Get First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund by 600.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund in the third quarter valued at about $346,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund by 13.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,769,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,466,000 after purchasing an additional 211,916 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund by 4.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 175,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 7,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund by 8.8% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,542,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,793,000 after purchasing an additional 124,969 shares during the last quarter.

About First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund

First Trust Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is an indicated annual dividend yield weighted index of 100 stocks selected from the developed market portion of the Dow Jones World Index, subject to certain buffers designed to limit turnover.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.