Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Sold by Country Trust Bank

Country Trust Bank reduced its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 332,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,049 shares during the quarter. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $37,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 99,857.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 570,446,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,961,792,000 after acquiring an additional 569,875,539 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,391,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,067,746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193,931 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 1,878.0% in the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,314,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,806,000 after buying an additional 1,247,904 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 2nd quarter worth about $155,749,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 2nd quarter worth about $128,190,000. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Saturday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Fiserv Price Performance

Shares of Fiserv stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $135.01. 5,353,179 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,749,599. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.03 and a fifty-two week high of $122.39. The stock has a market cap of $84.80 billion, a PE ratio of 35.68 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $121.16.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

