FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund (NYSEARCA:NFRA) Stock Price Up 2.1%

FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund (NYSEARCA:NFRA – Get Free Report) shares rose 2.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $53.31 and last traded at $53.29. Approximately 118,197 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 43% from the average daily volume of 82,931 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.18.

FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 0.74.

Get FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $174,000.

FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund Company Profile

The FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund (NFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies from developed and emerging markets. NFRA was launched on Oct 8, 2013 and is managed by FlexShares.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.