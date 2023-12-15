FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Declares $0.58 Quarterly Dividend

FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 15th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.58 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%.

FMC has increased its dividend by an average of 9.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years. FMC has a dividend payout ratio of 51.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect FMC to earn $4.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.7%.

Shares of FMC stock traded down $0.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.51. 4,543,135 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,330,608. The company has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.96. FMC has a 52-week low of $49.49 and a 52-week high of $133.37.

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $981.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. FMC had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 18.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that FMC will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert C. Pallash purchased 3,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.48 per share, with a total value of $201,785.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 47,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,512,270.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FMC. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in FMC by 68.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc bought a new position in FMC in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in FMC by 99.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in FMC in the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in FMC in the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FMC shares. Mizuho lowered FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of FMC in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $59.00 price target (down previously from $135.00) on shares of FMC in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com upgraded FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of FMC in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.44.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

