Founders Capital Management Has $110,000 Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Founders Capital Management trimmed its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 49.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 409 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 408 shares during the quarter. Founders Capital Management’s holdings in Amgen were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its position in Amgen by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 11,815 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd boosted its stake in Amgen by 57.7% in the third quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 5,133 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 46.7% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 943 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the third quarter valued at $718,000. Finally, Apella Capital LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AMGN shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $272.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Amgen from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $256.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $291.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $280.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amgen news, major shareholder Amgen Inc acquired 1,764,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,985.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 35,368,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,267,101. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total value of $2,728,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,659,959.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Amgen Inc bought 1,764,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $29,999,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,368,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,267,101. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of AMGN traded down $2.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $274.20. The stock had a trading volume of 2,366,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,454,588. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $271.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $252.67. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $211.71 and a one year high of $288.46. The firm has a market cap of $146.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.31. Amgen had a net margin of 28.20% and a return on equity of 165.37%. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 18.63 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 60.55%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

