Founders Capital Management Has $149,000 Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Founders Capital Management cut its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 48.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 920 shares during the quarter. Founders Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 120,617.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 222,740,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,778,659,000 after buying an additional 222,556,396 shares during the last quarter. Hackensack Meridian Health Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $113,953,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $105,774,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $80,230,000. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $70,213,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded down $1.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $163.96. 1,979,319 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,023,064. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $152.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.54. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $143.34 and a twelve month high of $165.60. The company has a market cap of $52.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

