Founders Capital Management Sells 2,296 Shares of SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:CNRG)

Founders Capital Management reduced its position in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:CNRG – Free Report) by 75.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,296 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CNRG. One Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,998,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF by 25.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 163,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,162,000 after buying an additional 32,802 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF by 12.4% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 157,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,654,000 after buying an additional 17,331 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF by 363.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after buying an additional 17,114 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $911,000.

NYSEARCA CNRG traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,605. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.76 and a 200 day moving average of $73.55. SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF has a twelve month low of $58.40 and a twelve month high of $94.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.58 million, a P/E ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 1.22.

The SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF (CNRG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Kensho Clean Power index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US equities associated with the clean power sector. CNRG was launched on Oct 22, 2018 and is managed by State Street.

