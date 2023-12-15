Friedman Industries, Incorporated Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD)

Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Friday, February 16th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th.
Friedman Industries has decreased its dividend by an average of 20.6% annually over the last three years.
Friedman Industries Price Performance
Shares of FRD stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,144. The stock has a market cap of $101.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.30. Friedman Industries has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $18.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.28.
Institutional Trading of Friedman Industries
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Friedman Industries by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 397,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,506,000 after purchasing an additional 19,920 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Friedman Industries by 6.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 295,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 18,500 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Friedman Industries by 3.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Friedman Industries by 6.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Friedman Industries by 10.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877 shares in the last quarter. 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Friedman Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Friedman Industries Company Profile
Friedman Industries, Incorporated engages in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing, and the steel and pipe distribution businesses the United States. It operates in two segments, Coil and Tubular. The Coil segment is involved in the conversion of steel coils into flat sheet and plate steel cut to customer specifications and reselling steel coils.
