Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA) Major Shareholder Barry Canton Sells 36,829 Shares

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Barry Canton sold 36,829 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.34, for a total value of $49,350.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,413,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,633,453.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Barry Canton also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ginkgo Bioworks alerts:

On Wednesday, December 6th, Barry Canton sold 37,650 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.32, for a total value of $49,698.00.

On Friday, November 24th, Barry Canton sold 37,650 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.42, for a total value of $53,463.00.

On Wednesday, November 22nd, Barry Canton sold 37,650 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.40, for a total value of $52,710.00.

On Wednesday, November 15th, Barry Canton sold 37,650 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.54, for a total value of $57,981.00.

On Wednesday, October 18th, Barry Canton sold 37,650 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.69, for a total transaction of $63,628.50.

On Wednesday, October 11th, Barry Canton sold 37,650 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.76, for a total value of $66,264.00.

On Wednesday, September 27th, Barry Canton sold 37,650 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.83, for a total transaction of $68,899.50.

Ginkgo Bioworks Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of DNA stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $1.60. 30,193,033 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,823,949. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.77. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.12 and a 1-year high of $2.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ginkgo Bioworks ( NYSE:DNA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative return on equity of 36.36% and a negative net margin of 272.30%. The firm had revenue of $55.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.47 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DNA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James downgraded Ginkgo Bioworks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $3.50 to $2.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th.

Read Our Latest Report on DNA

Institutional Trading of Ginkgo Bioworks

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guidance Point Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Ginkgo Bioworks by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Ginkgo Bioworks by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 5,275 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Ginkgo Bioworks by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 5,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Ginkgo Bioworks by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 47,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. 56.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ginkgo Bioworks

(Get Free Report)

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.